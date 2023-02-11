Manchester fire truck on the fritz

MANCHESTER — Residents may be taking a second look at a fire truck responding to calls in Manchester during the next several days.
It won't be sporting the logo of the Manchester Fire Department. What people will see is a fire engine more at home in Lynnfield.
After responding to a devastating fire in Essex on late Feb. 3, the Manchester-by-the-Sea Fire Department lost use of its front-line pumper, Engine 1.
The Manchester fire truck was damaged by the extreme cold weather while in use fighting that blaze, according to postings Thursday on Facebook by the department and Manchester By The Sea Firefighter's Local 2912. Fire officials reported the temperature hit minus 17 degrees during the fire.
While the fire that destroyed their house at 75R Wood Drive, next to Chebacco Lake, left homeowners Erik Doyon and Kristen Coughlin and their children Colby, Brooke, Aliyah, Liam and Kyla homeless, no injuries were reported.
But the Manchester fire truck reportedly suffered serious damage to its pump and internal piping because of the extreme cold.
“The truck is now temporarily out of service awaiting parts,” said the department's Facebook posting.
Queue the Lynnfield Fire Department.
“Thanks to the generosity of Lynnfield Fire Chief Glen Davis and his department, we are able to borrow their spare pumper, Engine 3, to use while our truck is repaired,” the department's Facebook posting continued.
Manchester’s Engine 1 is a 2001 pumper, with a 20-year life span, according to Manchester-by-the-Sea fire Chief Jason Cleary. He said the vehicle is capable of pumping 1,500 gallons of water a minute.
Cleary said the vehicle's problems began when a number of internal parts broke, which led to damage to the pumper’s transmission.
He predicted repairs to be made by Tuesday or Wednesday. Cleary said he has already informed the Manchester Select Board and Finance Committee about the situation.
“We certainly have (Lynnfield Fire Chief Glen Davis) to thank for letting us borrow their truck,” said Cleary. “It’s the benefit of the mutual-aid relationship.”
While he said the cost of repairs still need to be determined, Cleary estimated they will run between $5,000 and $7,500.
“That could be low or that could be high,” he said.
At least three trucks dispatched to the Essex fire in mutual aid last weekend were damaged, Cleary said.
In addition to the damaged engine, Manchester By The Sea Firefighter's Local 2912, says the department's Ladder 2 has been out of service since September and is unable to pass state inspection.
"This means that the only fire apparatus that is in service is Squad 3, a 'mini pumper' that lacks the capabilities of a full size and adequately equipped fire truck," the local said. "The squad is only able to support other apparatus on scene, not function independently as a standard fire truck would. Thankfully Lynnfield Fire was able to loan us their spare Engine 3, without their help our department would be completely reliant on other towns to respond with their equipment for all of our fire calls."
Making it work
Lynnfield Deputy Fire Chief Jim Wallace said loaning the department's spare pumper to Manchester is possible because of formal mutual aid agreements between communities and the communication network that exists between area departments, all part of the Essex County Fire Chiefs Association.
“We share resources when we can,” said Wallace. “They’re talking all the time at the chief level. It’s not uncommon for us to loan out a piece of apparatus to a community in need.”
According to Wallace, Lynnfield’s Engine 3 is a 2004 “Emergency One Typhoon,” that sports a 600-gallon water tank.
As for any quizzical looks that might be expressed by Manchester residents, seeing an out-of-town fire engine driving through town, Wallace said it is all about providing fire protection.
“We share fire apparatus with neighboring communities,” he said. “We do that because we’re in a position to do that. “
Wallace said Lynnfield firefightershave stripped the pumper being loaned of the specific equipment they use. After that, the Manchester firefighter equipment is placed on the vehicle.
Two problems being faced by area fire departments, Wallace said, are supply chain issues for obtaining fire truck parts and finding mechanics available to service the trucks.
The good news, he said, is that fire officials are always talking —a nd sharing.
“Communities can’t do without fire protection,” he said. “When (fire departments) need something, we’re willing to help.”
“We have empathy and sympathy for other communities,” he said. “That’s our business.”
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.