MANCHESTER — The town administrator has proposed a novel solution to staffing shortages at the Manchester-by-the-Sea Fire Department, but it’s falling like a lead balloon when it comes to the department’s labor union.
The plan calls for the town’s police officers, Public Works employees and other municipal workers to complete volunteer fire training to support the demands related to fire calls.
Town Administrator Greg Federspiel calls the proposal an effort to come up with a “creative solution” to the overall staffing shortage at the Fire Department.
However, Manchester-by-the-Sea Firefighters Local 2912, according to at statement posted on its Facebook page, has filed charges against the town with the state Department of Labor in an effort to prevent “the people of our town from being put in jeopardy.”
Manchester, Federspiel said, suffers a decline in the number of call firefighters that can be called on for fire responses.
“We’re exploring creative ways to establish the ‘sub-call’ (firefighters),” he said. “It’s a creative way and it may not work but it’s worth trying.”
Federspiel added he welcomes working with the representatives from Firefighter’s Local 2912.
Under the plan, full-time firefighters would call on the additional personnel in a set-up similar to the mutual aid system, in which the region’s municipalities share public safety resources.
The Manchester Fire Department has worked without a volunteer crew since last summer, leaving an understaffed full-time workforce.
The department has just 11 full-time certified firefighters, according to union vice president Bill Kenyon. He said the town last July disbanded the department’s volunteer crew as its roster fell to only three active members.
But the proposed solution to the staffing problems is not sitting well with the union.
“The (town) administration has continued to take steps to outsource work from the Fire Department and sell off our work to the lowest bidder,” reads the Firefighter’s Local 2912 statement on Facebook. “We have continued to try and fight the administration but even just last week, our staffing was cut even further by removing our ability to backfill and reducing our staffing minimum to only a two-firefighter minimum.
“These attacks on our members and the safety of our residents are part of a larger plan by the town administration to drastically reduce the capabilities of the department by implementing an unprecedented, untested and unreliable hybrid model.”
“That’s an inaccurate statement,” Federspiel said. “The truth of the matter is we are proposing to increase the staff by 33 percent. We’ve done half of that already and the other half will be starting in July.”
“It was absolutely not a way of replacing our career firefighters,” he said of the plan. “That was not the intent. It never was. I think this is getting a bit blown out of proportion.”
Federspiel points out that as recently as two years ago the full-time roster was 12, before staffing fell. He said four new career firefighters have been hired recently and the town is proposing employing more to bring the roster to 16 starting in July.
The Local 2912 posting said the town administration “has retaliated against our members, with multiple attempts to have neighboring towns absorb our department all of which have been unsuccessful.”
“Now the administration has decided that the best option is to transfer our work responsibilities from trained professional experienced firefighters to a call force made up of other town workers and residents who currently lack the experience and certifications needed.”
Robert Cavender, president of IAFF Local 2912, said the issue can be resolved by hiring more firefighters.
“Police officers are understaffed and overworked; they simply cannot be expected to be able to do their jobs and ours at the same time,” said Cavender. “The people of Manchester-by-the-Sea deserve better and we call on the town administration to cease its attacks on the Fire Department and do what is right for our town and our members.”
