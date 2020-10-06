Manchester: First Parish Church Congregational steeple undergoes another renovation

MANCHESTER — The latest renovation to the steeple at Manchester's First Parish Church Congregational, 10 Central St., has been completed and a new fund founded to pay for future work.
"It's a constant work in progress," said John Round, chairman of the church's Board of Trustees. "It's over 200 years old, so there's always work that needs to be done."
This past Friday, workers with American Steeple and Tower Company of Salem finished replacing the spire's railings, or balustrades, with sturdy mahogany wood, which is expected to last a century if properly maintained.
"At the carillon level, several spindles have rotted and become separated from the rails," the church's website said of the project. "At least one has fallen to the ground, further presenting a safety problem."
While American Steeple and Tower workers were replacing the balustrades, another issue with the steeple was exposed.
"We said, 'While you're up there, let us know what's going on,'" said Round. "They found some water damage at the very top, so that will be next project that needs to be done in the next few years."
The steeple has undergone numerous fixes including new clock faces, floors and a host of structural reinforcements. Funding for each project was paid for through donations, endowments and various grants from the town's Community Preservation Committee. The church once served as the town's meeting house and is on the National Register of Historic Places.
"We've had around three or four grants awarded to us over the years," said Round. "In total, I'd say about $100,000 (in grants) were issued to support appearance of the historical structure, which is somewhat of a center point of the town."
A new fund has set up by church volunteer Maryellen Cook. The Vincent Terrill Memorial Steeple Fund was organized in memory of longtime Manchester resident Vincent "Vin" Terrill, who passed away in June at age 94. At the beginning of the year, he made headlines for reuniting with his long-lost World War II buddy, Harold Stryker, 95, after each presumed the other had been dead for 74 years.
"I had known Vin for many, many years," Cook said. "One of his daughters was a friend of mine in high school. He had a million friends and was active in all sorts of organizations in town. I had talked with the family about what to do with donations, and we came up with creating a fund for the steeple."
In the early 1980s, Terrill helped spearhead a fundraising effort to fully repair the church's steeple, which at the time was in complete disarray.
"It had to be taken down," Round explained. "They took the whole steeple off, with its steel reinforcement beams, and put it on the ground in front of the church. Vin pulled together a fundraising program that was quite successful, because it needed funding to put it back in place."
Just in the past few months, the fund has already received $4,000 in donations.
"The money is all going to be maintaining that steeple," said Cook. "Some of the money we collected was used for this recent project and the rest will be used for the next project."
Donations to the Vincent Terrill Memorial Steeple Fund can be sent to First Parish Church Congregational, P.O. Box 187, Manchester.
