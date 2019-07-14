MANCHESTER — Lt. Andrew Herendeen of the Manchester Fire Department has been a regular volunteer and participant in the New England 3-Day Walk for the Susan G. Komen Foundation. Now that 3-Day is back in Boston for the first time since 2013, Herendeen is once again taking steps to end breast cancer; this year, with a twist.
Not only will Herendeen walk 60 miles over three days in Boston this September, he’ll be doing it be wearing 41 pounds of firefighting gear and a pop of pink from his customized helmet and airpack.
“Several years ago, firefighters from the Seattle-Tacoma Airport did the Seattle 3-Day in full gear,” said Herendeen. “I saw that and thought ‘I could do that,’ and if it raises more money, why not?”
Herendeen has already raised about $1,229 of his $5,000 goal, and hopes his unique garb will bring even more attention to the cause that he has worked hard to promote since he first volunteered as medical crew for 3-Day in 2002.
“That weekend was the most incredible, amazing, powerful, emotional, holy cow weekend,” Herendeen said. “It was one of those moments where you felt compelled, like, ‘I have to do this. I need to do more.’ So after that, I continued to do the Susan G. Komen 3-Day.”
While Herendeen usually volunteers as medical crew for 3-Day, he walked in the event in 2008 and 2009 with his team, the Pink Angels. The group, a 501(c)(3) organization, has raised about $1 million for breast cancer research, education, screenings and treatment since it was founded in 2005.
The team is made up of people from all walks of life, including men and women who have been diagnosed with breast cancer. Some of Herendeen’s teammates have been lost along the way because of the disease, such as his friend Peter Devereaux. The North Andover resident and Peabody native, a well-liked Marine and family man, died in 2014 after a six-year battle with male breast cancer. He was 52.
Herendeen said the Pink Angels still find inspiration in their cause and in each other.
“It’s just an incredible and amazing group of men and women,” Herendeen said. “That’s why I keep coming back.”
The Susan G. Komen Foundation’s goal is to reduce the current number of breast cancer deaths by 50 percent in the U.S. by 2026. It says it has funded more research for breast cancer than any other organization in the country, and has helped decrease breast cancer deaths in the U.S. by 40 percent since 1989.
While Herendeen’s own family has not been affected by breast cancer, his grandfather died from cancer when he was young and his mother is a survivor of ovarian cancer. He said seeing breast cancer survivors, patients and their family and friends come together at the 3-Day walks over the years has been incredibly special.
“The closing ceremonies for the event every year is absolutely incredible,” Herendeen said. “Everybody takes off a sneaker and holds it up in the air as a salute for the survivors and those we’ve lost, and it's one of those moments that I just can't describe.”
Donations for Herendeen’s 3-Day Walk may be made by visiting www.the3day.org/goto/andrew.
