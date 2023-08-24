MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA — Finding this seaside town’s newest restaurant is a snap.
It’s all in the name — 35 Beach.
The restaurant opened last month at 35 Beach St., formerly the site of Allie’s Beach Street Café.
Owners and operators Matthew and Margaret Cain decided to take their culinary and business expertise and create a restaurant where “great food and great company” are part of the dining experience. The couple have lived in Manchester for the past three years.
“We were sitting around the table one night and we talked about how cool it would be to open a restaurant,” said Matthew Cain, a chief financial officer by trade. “The next thing we know, Allie’s came on the market and we bought it.”
Joining them in the enterprise are their son Matthew, daughter Brittany, and Nicolas Intonti, who serves as executive chef. In fact, son Mathew and Intonti are best friends having grown up in Reading.
But the elder Matthew Cain admits he is no chef.
“My wife and my son Matt are the foodies in the family,” said Cain. For her part, Margaret Cain’s Japanese heritage has inspired some of the dishes, including the Lobster Tempura.
Describing his new restaurant, Cain said, “35 Beach is the perfect location,” being in downtown Manchester and adjacent to Manchester Harbor.
As for changes made to the restaurant, Cain said the alterations have been minimal. Customers of the new restaurant are quick to share stories of their experiences at Allie’s Beach Street Café, he said.
“We wanted to keep it simple and not do anything crazy,” he said. “The ambiance is there but we wanted people to feel the beach. We have table cloths and fine china. We were looking for something a little bit different and we got that.”
Cain points to the new bar that was built, the mixologist on staff, and adds 35 Beach has a full liquor license.
“People are completely blown away about the new design,” he said. “We’ve heard a ton of times that this is what Manchester has needed. We want people to have a great experience and a great meal.”
Daughter Brittany is responsible for the restaurant’s social media. She also designed the business’s logo.
“We’re super proud of the logo,” Cain said.
Those dining at 35 Beach can start their meal with such dishes as oysters, burrata, fried Maine smelts and Lobster tempura.
Among the main offerings are the Beach Street salad, summer salad, Caesar salad, fried haddock sandwich, Beach burger, garden sandwich and lobster roll.
Intonti, an integral part of the operation at 35 Beach, got his start in several of Boston’s South End kitchens, including Aquitaine and Chinquecentro. His family history, being a descendant of Italian immigrants who settled in East Boston and with roots going back to the Mayflower, is reflected in his food.
Intonti weaves together European techniques with local New England ingredients. He is familiar with the good food the sea produces, especially on Cape Ann.
“My main goal is to show what we have with some of the best seafood in the world,” Intonti said. “My family all grew up fishing. I want the ingredients to be shown through an Italian and a Japanese lens.”
In 2019, Intonti received an education grant from the Ment’Or BKB Foundation, which enabled him to work under Chef Massimo Bottura at Osteria Francescana in Moderna, Italy, for several months.
Before landing back in Massachusetts, he worked at a fine dining Northern Italian restaurant in Central Texas and also opened a casual all-day café in Austin, Texas, called Uncle Nicky’s.
Hours at 35 Beach are Wednesday through Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. The phone is 978-526-0506 for reservations and the website for the restaurant is www.35beach.com.
