MANCHESTER — It’s always good to have a plan.
With that in mind, members of different boards in Manchester-by-the-Sea meet recently in an effort to plan for a state mandate calling for affordable housing near the town’s Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority commuter rail station.
The gathering of the town’s MBTA Zoning Task Force last month included representation from the Select Board, the Planning Board, Zoning Board of Appeals, Finance Committee and interested Manchester residents.
Until the formal election of Planning Board member Christopher Olney as chair of the group, the meeting was chaired by Select Board Vice Chair Ann Harrison.
According to Harrison, one of the task force’s goals is to place the town in the best position possible to respond to the MBTA mandate.
“We are not building anything,” said Harrison. “We are not trying to figure out how to get out of the charge the state has put us on. We are trying to put together zoning regulations that meet the requirements of what we are going to call ‘MBTA zoning laws’.”
According to the Executive Office of Economic Development page on Section 3A Guidelines, found on www.mass.gov, “An MBTA community shall have a zoning ordinance or bylaw that provides for at least one district of reasonable size in which multi-family housing is permitted as of right, provided, however, that such multi-family housing shall be without age restrictions and shall be suitable for families with children.”
Attorney Jonathan Murray of KP Law in Boston was present to advise on the issue — having served his firm’s clients in matters related to municipal land use, business and general civil law.
“There are a lot of technical requirements,” he said. “There’s a lot of math and calculation. It’s very technical.”
Murray said the measure is known by many as the “Housing Choice Act.”
“You’ll hear that term a lot,” he said.
Murray stressed the MBTA district must have a minimum gross density of 15 units per acre and it must be within a half mile of a transit station — in Manchester’s case the MBTA commuter rail station off Beach and Summer streets.
“As you start this planning process, just remember the basic requirement,” Murray said. “It’s at least one zoning district, multi-family, as of right and reasonable size.”
Harrison said another goal of the task force is to develop a plan to meet the mandate to put before annual Town Meeting next April.
Interim Town Planner Betsy Ware has been working on the issue for several months.
“We are on a very tight schedule,” Harrison said. “One of the things we are not doing is looking around to see what other towns and cities are trying to do. That’s Betsy’s job. Betsy and her staff will report to us what’s going on in other communities. For now, we just need to get working together.”
Part of that work includes developing a packet of legal reference materials for committee members. Ware said several grant applications have been made so far, with one calling for the committee to hire a consultant to advise on the matter.
Ware suggested task force members meet at least once each month. The next meeting is due to take place July 20, starting at 6:30 p.m.
“If there’s a request made by the board, I will work to try to comply with what you need,” Ware told the task force members.
At-large member Sandy Bodmer-Turner said part of the charm of Manchester is that the town has existed for 300 years without such zoning.
“I think we need to take advantage of some of what we learned from that,” she said.
