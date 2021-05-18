MANCHESTER — Voters will be going to the ballot for Town Election Tuesday. There is only one race this year.
Polls are scheduled to open Tuesday May 18, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Manchester Essex Regional High School, 36 Lincoln St.
Four candidates — Christine Delisio, Sarah Hammond Creighton, Garlan Morse and Laura Tenny — are running for two seats on the Planning Board.
Christine Delisio is running for re-election after completing her first term. The graduate of New England School of Law says she has a strong knowledge of land use law.
Sarah Hammond Creighton, a challenger, is now a member of the Manchester School Building Committee and oversaw construction of the high school as the chairwoman of the Building Committee.
"Garlan Morse another candidate, serves alongside Creighton on the Downtown Improvement Committee. For 20 years, he worked in the real estate finance department at the First National Bank of Boston.
Laura Tenny, also a candidate, works as a landscape architect and campus planner at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. She previously worked in various planning, design, and construction projects for the Arnold Arboretum, Harvard University and Wellesley College.
Incumbents seeking to reelection this year are Selectwoman Rebecca Jaques, Town Moderator Alan Wilson. Library Trustee Richard Rogers and Gretchen Wood of the Housing Authority.
Newcomer David Lumsden is running for a two-year seat as a library trustee. Another newcomer, Christopher Reed, is running for a seat on the School Committee.
