MANCHESTER — A group of concerned residents have banned together in hopes of halting the upcoming affordable housing development proposed off Route 128's Exit 50 (formerly Exit 15).
The project, developed by Strategic Land Ventures, hopes to bring 157 affordable housing units to the land off School Street. Currently, less than 5% of the town's housing stock is affordable, well below the 10% mandate needed to avoid a Chapter 40B intervention by the state.
The town has been clamoring for more affordable housing options. According to the 2018 Manchester Master Plan, surveyed residents said they wanted to see more "rental housing" in town above all.
However, the newly-formed Citizens Initiative for Manchester Affordable Housing believes the project would be more of a detriment to the town. The community group boasts a 10-person board, including town Community Preservation Committee Co-Chairperson Sue Thorne serving as chairwoman.
The group is behind the bright pink lawn signs seen around town that read "Stop SLV — Keep Our Drinking Water Safe." Last week, CIMAH hosted a public Zoom conference to discuss further developments regarding SLV's proposed project.
“From the beginning, CIMAH has been consistent in its opposition to the SLV project," said CIMAH President Bill Cross during the conference. "We think it's the wrong project on wrong site ... inappropriate for the site and for the town, and producing significant threats to our drinking water — our 1,600-acre wilderness conservation area for which so many people have been stewards for so long. They belong to all of us, they belong to our children and our children’s children. We want to preserve this special site.”
SLV's proposed project site is situated snuggly on Shingle Hill next to Cedar Swamp and the Cathedral Pines area, encompassed by land reserved for preservation and recreation by the town of Manchester.
"All storm water on Shingle Hill drains directly into Sawmill Brook, which feeds the Town Well, supplying 40% of our ample and pure drinking water," reads CIMAH's website. The group says the area is a critical habitat for many species, likely including some rare and endangered critters that have already been identified on conservation and town land on both sides of Shingle Hill.
According to CIMAH, construction in this area could permanently damage the area's delicate ecosystem. The town's water could be threatened by "polluted stormwater runoff," "seepage from septic treatment" and "toxicity from blasting and construction."
During the Zoom conference on March 14, Cross claimed SLV has submitted 19 proposed waivers from local environmental laws. These waivers aren't make-or-break for the project, however. Under 40B law, due to Manchester's low housing stock, SLV can defer all construction permits directly to the state if it so chooses.
Instead of pursuing SLV's proposed project, CIMAH hopes to incrementally expand the areas where affordable housing already exists, specifically at Newport Park and The Plains. Cross said the group is working with the town's Affordable Housing Trust, and the two hope to prepare a Request for Proposals for their vision by this spring.
CIMAH hopes this plan would be enough to give Manchester temporary safe harbor under 40B law. Safe harbor provisions may be granted to municipalities that plan to expand their affordable housing stock by 0.5% under an approved housing production plan. In Manchester's case, this would mean 11 new affordable housing units per year.
"We hope that he will not prevail but he does have quite a cudgel in his hand," said Cross of SLV co-founder, Geoffrey Engler. "Our selectmen have worked hard to find a way to resolve this situation but they too have dreaded his threats, dreaded the inevitability that he creates."
Selectmen met with Engel on Thursday evening to further negotiate a "friendly 40B" contract for the project. They touched on sidewalks on School Street, water treatment and shuttle service. Selectmen plan to vote on the final memorandum of agreement for the project on April 6.
