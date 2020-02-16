MANCHESTER — The Manchester Historical Museum, located inside the 19th century Trask House, has reopened for the season with some freshly finished renovations.
At the beginning of the year, the walls of the building's former kitchen space and the adjacent hallway were renovated and re-solidified. In total, the work took around five weeks.
Gloucester contractors Steve Stasiak and Dave Willworth were first called in to reinforce the aging walls, buff up the ceiling and wood finishes and put a new coat of oil-based paint wherever needed.
The process began with stripping the rooms of their wallpaper. According to Director Beth Welin, the museum was unable to find any historical connection to the wall covering that was up at the time.
"There was quite a bit of work to do," she continued, "and you never know what what you're going to find under the wallpaper."
Indeed, Stasiak and Willworth found a cavernous hole, boarded up by long slats of wood up underneath the wallpaper, next to the old kitchen's fireplace.
"That was a surprise," said Stasiak. "I don't think anyone had a definitive reason why that was there."
In addition, the contractors fixed cracked plaster above fireplace. Welin said at some point, former tenants of the Trask House converted the kitchen fireplace into a stove. Unfortunately, the stove pipe in the chimney wasn't preserved properly, leaving a large circular crack where the pipe exited the wall and connected to the stove.
Once the walls were fixed and repainted, it was time for Welin and her board to chose the new wallpaper. For stewards of a historic house, this is not just a simple choice in color or pattern — the rooms need specific wallpaper prints commonly found between 1850 and 1900.
"We needed to chose something that was appropriate for the space and time period," Welin said. "We wouldn't want someone walking through the house and saying, 'Oh, that wallpaper doesn't fit.'"
Mark White of Paper Hanging Unlimited in Beverly was hired to help with the search and install the wallpaper. White has worked with Manchester Historical Museum in the past and recently completed similar historical wallpaper jobs in Annisquam and Portland, Maine.
Of the options presented to them, the members of the museum board ended up choosing a recreation of a print sourced from another historic home in the state.
"In the description from the company, Adelphi Paper Hangings of Sharon Springs, New York, the print is based on wallpaper found in the parlor of the Bellingham-Cary House in Chelsea," White said. "We sized the walls with acid-free lining paper to extend the wallpaper's life. Then, we hand-trimmed the paper and made sure the overlap at the seams is in a way that was similarly done at the time."
This marks the third renovation Welin has overseen in her six years as director. The first was an overhaul of the main entrance and spiral staircase, which was covered by insurance. A few years later, the dining room had its walls repaired — capital funds were used to pay for the project.
To pay for this most recent project, the museum hosted a fundraiser auction and square dance event at Bothways Farm in Essex this past fall. Nearly $30,000 was raised.
"Everyone loved it," said Welin, "and we ended up raising more than we were hoping."
Also, at Fall Town Meeting, the museum was awarded a $3,000 grant from the Community Preservation Committee. This money was used in part to pay for new storage and shelving for the museum archives.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
