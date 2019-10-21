Manchester interim police chief to interview for permanent position tonight at selectmen meeting  

MANCHESTER — Tonight's Board of Selectmen meeting will see Interim Police Chief Todd Fitzgerald interviewing for the permanent position.
The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at Manchester Town Hall, 10 Central St. According to the agenda, the interview will take place at 7:20 p.m.
Town Administrator Greg Federspiel said the selectmen have yet to form a search committee to find a permanent police chief outside of the Manchester Police Department, and they will decide if they will need to "depending on how (the interview) goes."
If selectmen choose the interim chief to fill the position permanently, Federspiel said Fitzgerald could be confirmed as early as the next scheduled Board of Selectmen meeting.
Fitzgerald has being leading the Manchester force since April when Chief Edward Conley II left to become Gloucester's top cop.
Fitzgerald also served as interim chief for 10 months before Conley was hired in September 2016.
This story will be updated Tuesday on gloucestertimes.com and in Wednesday's edition of the Gloucester Daily Times.
