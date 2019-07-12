MANCHESTER — The town’s Public Works Department will begin to replace the Harbor Loop sewer lining this Monday, its only scheduled project this summer.
The town has contracted with Green Mountain Pipe Line Services to rehabilitate 1,150 feet of the 50-year-old pipe at a cost of $656,000.
The pipeline runs by the shore on Central and Bridge streets, underneath the dock by the Black Arrow Restaurant at 26-28 Central St., to the train tracks on the other side of the harbor. Years of ocean tides have corroded its cast iron, and two years ago, it experienced a major failure.
“We had to do a spot repair,” recalled Public Works Director Chuck Dam. “It’s just a matter of time before the rest of the pipe has a similar fate.”
To strengthen the pipeline, a resin composite will be used to line the inside of the pipe and be cured in place. The liner will seal all cracks in the original pipeline while providing a protective layer against further damage.
“This is a quick and economical way to fix the problem,” said DPW Project and Facilities Manager Nathan Desrosiers. With the lining, “the pipe should last for another 50-plus years.”
In addition, the area’s manholes will be relined with epoxy to make them water-tight.
More in the future
The Department of Public Works has three other projects planned for the near future.
Repaving efforts are expected to continue in the fall. Previously, the DPW repaved a section of School Street, from Sawmill Brook to Flatley Avenue. Dam said the town wants to repave Moses Hill Road, Rockwood Heights and Walker Road next, as the budget allows.
A water main on the White Beach side of town will be replaced this fall, following the replacement earlier this year of the main on the Black Beach side. The work will include Ocean Street, Victoria Road, Magnolia Road, Raymond Street and Butler Street. During construction, area residents may experience periodic interruptions to their water services. The DPW will notify neighbors in advance of when these outages will occur.
The Central Street culvert replacement project is still in the permitting phase, according to Dam. Construction is expected to begin sometime next year.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
