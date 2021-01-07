MANCHESTER — Five Longevity Benches located across town received some holiday flair this December thanks to their donors.
"It has warmed our hearts to see the benches decorated for the season by their 'guardians,'" said Longevity Bench Project founder and President Lisa Bonneville in a prepared statement. "This spirit of togetherness, support and encouragement has been a wonderful way for the town to come together in a very difficult year."
Large red bows were left on the handles of the Manchester 375th Anniversary bench on Pine Street, which was installed in September to commemorate the town's birthday.
"Tom and I wanted to make the 375th Anniversary Longevity Bench bench special," said Sue Thorne, co-chair of the 375th Anniversary Celebration Committee. "We decorated it at Halloween with pumpkins and mums and during the holiday season with colorful red ribbons. We hope that many residents will enjoy taking a moment in their walks to sit and reflect on all the good and wonderful things that are the heart and soul of this wonderful town.”
A wreath was spotted on the Dr. Samuel Ina Bench by Brook Street.
“The wreath was placed there to represent the love we have for our husband/father," said Carol Ina, who donated the bench with her children, "and the great loss we still feel everyday.”
Doug Hotchkiss said he got a wreath to place on the Longevity Bench dedicated to Adele Ervin, a fixture in Manchester politics who passed away in 2018. Hotchkiss helped fundraise for the bench, which was put up on Ocean Street in 2019. Previously, he said he went out to shovel around the bench after last month's nor'easter.
By the time Hotchkiss got to the bench to drop his wreath off, right before the holidays, he was surprised to find one had already been placed.
"The idea of decorating them is fantastic," said Hotchkiss. "It would be a great thing to continue in the future."
The 19 benches are placed along loops for walking around town. Seven of the 19 benches were installed this year, with a 20th to be installed soon on Bridge Street, thanks to 48 donors, Bonneville said.
A map of the loops, with locations of the benches, can be found at LongevityBenchProject.org.
