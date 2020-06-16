MANCHESTER— Town officials are looking to move forward with plans for a 40R Smart Growth Overlay District in the northern section of Manchester.
Chapter 40R is a state-backed zoning initiative to incentivize more affordable housing options in Massachusetts. Municipalities that comply with the zoning are eligible to receive state benefits, financial or otherwise. Smart Growth Overlay Districts require that 50 percent of buildings in zone be reserved for housing and 20 percent of those must be affordable.
During Monday's selectmen meeting, Selectwoman Becky Jaques volunteered to assist during the planning phase, serving as a liaison between selectmen and the Planning Board.
"This has been something planning board has been looking for it for a while," said Selectman Eli Boling. "We're now going through the process of what (the district) would look like and reaching out to work with a developer."
Residents have been seeking more housing diversity and tax revenue options, according to the most recent Manchester Master Plan poll. In response, the Planning Board began exploring 40R overlays this past fall. During that time, Town Planner Sue Brown said she was interested in implementing the overlay in the Limited Commercial District north of Route 128.
While the project continues, the Planning Board will seek public input during multiple public forums. One was held last October, led by Bill Reyelt of the state Department of Housing and Community Development.
"Ultimately a Planning Board develops an amendment to zoning bylaws, which will need to be voted on at Town Meeting," said Town Administrator Greg Federspiel during Monday's meeting. "Planning will continue into the summer, fall, possibly the winter, and if all goes according to plan, we should have something to vote on at next year's annual Town Meeting."
