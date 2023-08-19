MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA — Town officials and Planning Board members have a full to-do list to tackle in the coming months, and they’re looking to hire a full-time land use director or town planner to help them manage it.
The Planning Board is first of all considering the steps necessary for the creation of the town’s MBTA multi-family zoning district, mandated by the state.
It also will be devoting time to the anticipated application by Danvers-based biotechnology firm Cell System Technologies to build a new campus close to Gentlees Road, Atwater Avenue, School Street and Route 128. The company recently purchased a 50-acre parcel that includes the Manchester Athletic Club, extensive woodlands and an abandoned quarry in Manchester’s “Limited Commercial District (LCD). The plan calls for building research and development and corporate offices that would open by 2026.
Board members recently discussed not only those matters but the consideration of hiring a new land use director or town planner, as Interim Town Planner Betsy Ware intends to step down.
“Unfortunately, her time is restricted,” own Administrator Greg Federspiel said of Ware. “We need a full-time planner. We have advertised for a full-time position.”
“Ideally” the town would have someone hired for the job by October, Federspiel said, adding “that would allow a little bit of transition time.”
Ware indicated she would be available to assist the new hire during the change.
Federspiel asked Planning Board members for input on the search process.
Planning Board Chair Ronald Mastrogiacomo said one concern is that the application for the Cell Signaling project is expected to be filed later this month or in early September.
“We’d like to have somebody onboard to help with the process,” he said. “Is there going to be a point where Betsy’s no longer here and we have nobody selected yet?”
“There’s no guarantee that won’t happen,” answered Federspiel. “But we’re going to try to prevent that as best we can. If it came to where we needed to look for another interim, then that’s something we would do if we have to.”
Planning Board member Susan Philbrick said the search should focus on finding a candidate who has experience with zoning bylaws and “interfacing with legal counsel.”
“It’s a big part of getting our zoning bylaws to the finish line,” said Philbrick.
In addition, she said familiarity with the online tools planners use in their work is necessary for any suitable candidate.
“I think that’s important,” said Philbrick.
Planning Board member Sarah Creighton praised Ware’s efforts as an interim town planner but said more hours are required for someone in that role.
“I think we need a full-time planner,” she said. “Betsy’s done a great job and it’s absolutely no criticism of her. But I do think she works really hard and it’s hard to get everything done. So, thank you for moving it forward and I look forward to seeing some great candidates.”
