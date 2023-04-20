MANCHESTER — A Manchester-by-the-Sea man was arrested Thursday on a charge of possession of child pornography.
Casey Connors, 44, was arrested and taken into custody at 4:30 p.m., according to Manchester police Chief Todd Fitzgerald, following a court-authorized search of 1 Powder House Lane.
Manchester Police and Massachusetts State Police served the search warrant, which was issued after police conducted a months-long investigation.
Connors was taken into custody at the scene after the search was completed. He will be arraigned Friday in Salem District Court.
Police in Topsfield, Rowley, Ipswich, as well as the Massachusetts State Police Crime Laboratory contributed to the investigation.
