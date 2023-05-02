MANCHESTER — Casey S. Connors, 44, of Manchester-by-the-Sea, who was arraigned last month on a charge of possession of child pornography, faces a pretrial hearing on May 18.
He was released from custody after posting $7,500 bail following his arraignment in Salem District Court on April 21, according to court documents.
Connors was arrested around 4:30 p.m. April 20 after police served a search warrant at an address on Powder House Lane after a months-long investigation. He was taken into custody after a search was completed.
Topsfield, Rowley and Ipswich police, and the State Police Crime Laboratory contributed to the investigation.
Salem District Court Judge Randy Chapman, as conditions of his release, ordered Connors not to have any contact with children under 18 and not to use the internet except for banking. He was appointed attorney Anne Stevenson of Marblehead.
The judge allowed a motion for up to $500 to hire an investigator to assist counsel but denied without prejudice a motion regarding the preservation of evidence.
Court documents says that on March 29, an off-duty Manchester detective was contacted by a Rowley police officer with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, informing the detective he had a child pornography case out of Manchester, and that he was awaiting a return from Comcast for subscriber information. From this information, police were able to locate Connors as a possible suspect.
On April 20, Manchester, Rowley, Topsfield and Ipswich police officers and detectives along with troopers from the State Polie computer crimes unit went to Connors’ apartment to execute the search warrant and were let in without incident. Police provided Connors with his Miranda warnings, and Connors declined to speak with officers, the report states. He told officers he was the only person living there.
Troopers assigned to the State Police Cyber Crimes Unit examined his desktop computer, at which point the detective “observed images that appeared to be several thumbnails (previews) of pornographic videos involving children,” the report states.
After processing the computer, troopers reportedly found 19 pornographic videos on the computer.
“Connors did possess a minimum of 19 video files on his desktop computer, all of which depict children whom the suspect knew were under 18, while knowing the videos were of pornographic nature,” the report states.
Connors was arrested and taken to the station without incident. A clerk magistrate initially set Connors' bail at $20,000.
A conviction of possession of child pornography carries a penalty of up to 5 years in state prison or 2 1/2 years in jail or a fine of not less than $1,000 up to $10,000 or both.
