MANCHESTER — The town is considering installing temporary public restrooms downtown.
According to the Downtown Improvement Committee, more bathroom facilities is a top request from local business owners to help jump-start their businesses post-COVID-19 pandemic. As such, the units may be paid for using money provided to the town through the American Recovery Act.
Selectmen discussed at their July 6 meeting the possibility of getting these units by August.
Town Administrator Greg Federspiel said he's been in contact with various vendors. One particular set of units he's looked at require electricity for lights and heating and air conditioning.
"We've been waiting to hear some more of the details they have," he said. "(Electrical units are) a little more complicated but its not insurmountable. ... It may take a couple of weeks."
Federspiel mentioned how these conversations mirrored previous efforts to install a permanent public bathroom facility and harbormaster office by Reed Park. Residents pushed back on the project's location, and it ultimately never got off the ground.
The town has informally considered bringing that project to Masconomo Park, but it may take years until either facility opens.
The temporary public restroom units, according to Federspiel, will act as a stop-gap until a permanent solution opens up downtown.
A set of porta-potties currently are tucked away within Masconomo Park, but Federspiel admits these remote units "may not be known to shoppers." Selectmen briefly considered putting signage out on the main road to advertise them better but no official motion was made to do so at the meeting.
If the temporary units Federspiel looked into were to be installed at Masconomo Park, the Department of Public Works would need to provide the park with more electricity. When considering the electrical engineering required, Public Works Director Chuck Dam said he has to "kind of turn around and laugh a little bit.
"What you're asking for is a permanent solution, which is a harbormaster office or its equivalent, at this location within three weeks," he continued. "It's hard for me to sit here and promise that it'll be in by August."
Location will be crucial, Dam also mentioned, as pump trucks need to get within 30 feet from the units in order to service the toilets.
