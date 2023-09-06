MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA — The town MBTA Zoning Task Force has developed several initiatives aimed at planning for the state’s mandate for an MBTA district.
The task force plans to issue a report to the Select and Planning Boards summarizing its findings before the spring.
The town already has “a lot of residential units in the downtown area,” said Chris Olney, chair of the task force and a Planning Board member, adding the task force is intent on replying to the state mandate for housing near the MBTA station.
“We’re trying to respond to the whimsical nature of the town and come up with a new zoning bylaw,” he said.
“It’s possible we will have some proposal to submit at annual Town Meeting. That’s our goal. We’re trying to figure out where our ducks are.”
The mandate calls for all the state’s MBTA communities, of which Manchester is one, to have a zoning ordinance or bylaw that provides for at least one district of reasonable size in which multi-family housing is permitted as of right, provided that such multi-family housing is without age restrictions and suitable for families with children.
Town Administrator Gregory Federspiel said the task force has been meeting, collecting data on current zoning and development, and developing a timeline for upcoming actions by the group.
The MBTA Zoning Task Force next meets Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Town Hall and also via Zoom online at www.manchester.ma.us.
During the Task Force’s Aug. 17 meeting, it considered several ideas, including:
Producing a list of frequently asked questions aimed at informing the community about MBTA zoning inquiries. Once finalized, the results will be posted to the town’s “The Tide” page on its website — www.manchester.ma.us.
Forming working groups within the MBTA Zoning Task Force “to hone in” on design guidelines, community outreach and other groups.
Discussing hiring appropriate consultants to assist the Task Force.
“The task force is comprised of residents with varied and helpful backgrounds,” Federspiel said. “There is also a strong commitment to engaging the public for their input and to keep residents informed as the work of the task force progresses.
“Strong staff support is in place and soon additional technical expertise will be brought on board through a planning consulting firm,” he said.
Town officials and board members have been working for months to respond to the state mandate that calls for affordable housing near the town’s MBTA commuter rail station — with the aim to make recommendations to the town.
“We have to come up with a plan that satisfies the requirements that are placed before us,” said Task Force member Richard Smith, who also serves on the town’s Historic District Committee.
Some tasks outlined by the task force include:
Conducting a study of the downtown to determine the existing land use conditions and supply of housing, identify any underutilized land, and identify potential opportunities and obstacles to meet the town and state’s goals.
Considering the likely modifications to the zoning bylaw that would bring the town into compliance with the mandate and potential effects of these modifications to the downtown.
Determining the consequences of failing to comply with the mandate.
Envisaging changes to the zoning bylaw that would best address both rental and ownership of housing as described in the town’s Master Plan.
Providing ample opportunities for public input and wide dissemination to Manchester’s residents about the information and analyses of the matter.
The task force plans to present a “status report” during the upcoming November special Town Meeting. Then, during the annual Town Meeting, slated for April 1, the group will present its first article for consideration to be followed by a second vote during special Town Meeting in November 2024.
Following that, a final submission the state is scheduled to take place by Dec. 31, 2024.
