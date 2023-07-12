MANCHESTER — Town officials are weighing the possibility of establishing a senior center in downtown Manchester-by-the-Sea at a cost of $2.5 million to $4.5 million.
Town Administrator Gregory Federspiel briefed the Select Board about the possibilities being considered during its July 6 meeting.
“We’re actively pursuing three possibilities,” he said. “Each of those options is in the central village area. Each one has plusses and minuses to them.”
The options for a senior center, according to Select Board Chair Ann Harrison, are:
The Valentine’s Movers site at the intersection of Tappan and Sea streets.
The Community Center at 40 Beach St., after a rebuilding and expansion.
The Masonic Lodge building between Town Hall and the town’s wastewater treatment plant.
While the three options share similar qualities, the potential range in costs for the project run from $2.5 million to $4.5 million, Federspiel said.
Federspiel said progress is being made on the plans but did not provide specifics.
“My hope would be that we could bring a proposal to the voters at the fall Town Meeting,” he said.
He said that the Select Board would need to make a decision soon about how to proceed with the idea.
The board could wait until the annual Town Meeting in the spring, but that “it might make sense to move it forward to the fall Town Meeting if everything can come together,” he said.
Harrison asked whether the proposal would bring debt to the town.
“It could,” said Federspiel.
Federspiel said financing a senior center building could involve tapping into the town’s fund balance and also “embarking on a fundraising campaign.” He said it might be advisable for the town to purchase property “for the needed construction/renovation coming up.”
Harrison said her hope is that the project be paid for without bringing a debt exclusion question to voters at the polls.
“It would be nice not to have another election,” she said.
Harrison said the lack of a senior center has been an issue for a number of years.
“The town’s residents are getting older,” Select Board Chair Ann Harrison said. “It seems like an opportune thing to do. There’s never been a dedicated space for seniors to get together.”
Select Board member John Round asked Federspiel what the chances the plan has of moving ahead.
“It’s a long slog,” said Round.
Federspiel said the plan is to move ahead with the consideration — and eventually arrive at a specific project plan.
“At this point, I would keep all three moving forward,” he said. “But at some point, we’re going to need to decide we’re going to advance number one instead of two or three. Hopefully, we’ll bring it across the finish line.”
Federspiel said during the next couple of months “we’ll keep kicking the tires on these three and see which one really is, we think, the best option.”
Select Board member Catherine Bilotta suggested the importance of considering the broader picture.
“I like the fact that we’re looking at three different options,” she said. “I agree we need to continue to push them forward. But I hope we wouldn’t be discussing any specific direction or making a decision on a specific direction until we get a peek at the facilities masterplan.”
Federspiel said the facilities masterplan would likely be “ready for prime time” by the end of the summer.
