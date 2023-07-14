MANCHESTER — The Zoning Board of Appeals, Conservation Commission and Winthrop Field Committee have each gained a new member.
The Select Board last week appointed resident Sean Zahn as a member of the ZBA, Gordon Turner to the Conservation Commission and Elizabeth Nickless to Winthrop Field Committee. The votes to appoint each were an unanimous 4-0 vote, with Select Board member Becky Jaques absent.
Zahn himself was not present for the July 6 Select Board consideration.
Zahn, who had served as a ZBA alternate, fills the seat of recently resigned board member James Mitchell. His three-year term expires in June 2026.
“(Mitchell) was a full voting member,” said Select Board member Brian Sollosy. “Sean as an alternate would obviously be the first one to move up.”
During the discussion to appoint Zahn, Sollosy told board members another candidate, Rob Scott, has applied for the seat to be vacated by Zahn. Scott, who is a building inspector, is slated to meet with town officials on July 17.
Sollosy said he would continue to serve on the board until Scott comes up to speed.
“I would probably hang on as a full member for about six months while Rob gets his feet wet, then slide back into that alternate position,” said Sollosy. “We’ll make it work.”
Turner was appointed to a one-year term on the Conservation Commission.
“I know Gordon,” said Select Board member John Round, adding he has worked with Turner. “He’s going to be a tremendous asset, I think, on the Conservation Commission.”
Round praised the work Turner did as a member of the Water Task Force. Round asked Turner whether his schedule would allow for the number of site visits required by the commission.
“I am able to have a flexible work schedule,” said Turner, who added he would need some time to “come up to speed” with current regulations. But he added current commissioners have been helpful assisting him with his responsibilities.
Nickless was appointed to fill a one-year term on the Winthrop Field Committee, which expires on June 30, 2024.
Round said he knows Nickless fairly well.
“I know Betsy better than I know Gordon,” he said. “She is a doer. There’s no question about that. I think you’re a good fit.”
Nickless is invested in the care of the Winthrop Field, living next to the site. She told board members she already was focused on the work needed at the field with a workday previously planned at the site.
“I think we’re going to be cleaning up around the pond,” said Nickless. “I have knee boots. I’m going to get in and get dirty.”
