MANCHESTER — The town is bringing two retired clerks on board to run the office after the death of Town Clerk Christina St. Pierre last week.
Sharon George and Wilma McDonald will share the duties of interim town clerk until the town is able to permanently fill the position.
Both have decades of experience serving as town clerks in multiple towns. George's longest appointment was serving in Reading and McDonald in Salisbury, where she was just elected to her third three-year term on the Board of Selectmen.
McDonald will work Mondays and Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and may be emailed at mcdonaldw@manchester.ma.us.
George will work Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and may be emailed at georges@manchester.ma.us.
Adele Ardolino, the assistant town clerk, will be in the office Monday to Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. She may be emailed at ardolinoa@manchester.ma.us.
The office number is 978-526-2040, fax is 978-526-2001, and the website is http://manchester.ma.us/297/Town-Clerk.