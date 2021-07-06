MANCHESTER — Sgt. Christopher Locke of the Manchester Police Department has been named the town's new traffic sergeant.
"We take speeding violations seriously and look forward to having Sgt. Locke target this concern to ensure our roadways are safe for all drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians who may live, work in or visit our town," said police Chief Todd Fitzgerald in a prepared statement. "Especially with the summer season upon us, it's crucial that everyone heeds the speed limits and obeys traffic laws to keep themselves and others safe."
Locke, a 14-year employee of the Manchester Police Department, teaches standardized field sobriety testing and radar and lidar gun training to members of the department. Lidar (Light Detection And Ranging) guns use a laser light to calculate a vehicle's speed, and the speed is reported to the officer extremely quickly.
With his new role, Locke will be responsible for addressing all speeding and traffic complaints, traffic counts, conducting additional enforcement throughout the town. He will also manage the department's new portable speed tracking unit. The device uses radar to determine a driver's speed, display that speed and, if needed, remind drivers to slow down, according to a press release from the department.
"Within the community of Manchester, a lot of our residents felt we had a certain traffic law violation problem," Locke told the Times Thursday evening. "The goal of this new role is to provide the public a point of contact at the department that will be responsible for fielding concerns then following up with enforcing policy."
Speeding has reportedly been an issue for some time now, particularly downtown. The department's press release notes, "Over the past 18 months, the Manchester-by-the-Sea Police Department has received numerous reports of motor vehicles speeding on major roads in the community ..."
Residents are encouraged to use the town's "Report a traffic problem" service available at www.manchester.ma.us. For urgent traffic matters, residents may call Manchester Police dispatch at 978-526-1212.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.