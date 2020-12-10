MANCHESTER — The town is offering free COVID-19 testing to its residents on two days next week.
The drive-through and walk-up PCR tests will given Tuesday, Dec. 15, and Saturday, Dec. 19, at the rear of Town Hall, 10 Central St., to individuals of all ages who show proof of Manchester residency.
The testing will be administered and staffed by the Beauport Ambulance Service.
Residents are asked to arrive alphabetically according to their last name: from 9 a.m. to noon for those whose last name begins with A to M; and noon to 3 p.m. for N to Z.
Those seeking tests are asked to enter the testing site on Church Street, next to the Manchester Public Library, follow the signage and direction of Manchester police and then exit next to Seaside One. A face covering is required.
The Manchester Board of Health and selectmen unanimously voted to offer COVID-19 testing in advance of the upcoming holidays and in response to the increase of COVID-19 positive cases in town. Confirmed cases climbed from 60 on Dec. 2 to 75 on Wednesday; the number of active cases stayed the same — 15.
Town officials encourage residents to get tested even if they are asymptomatic.