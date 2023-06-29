MANCHESTER — The Manchester Essex Regional School District now has a budget.
After a relatively brief discussion, Special Town Meeting on Wednesday gave the OK to the district's revised $29.2 million budget.
In addition, the meeting agreed to support the $1.5 million purchase of a fire truck and ultimately approved articles aimed at shoring up zoning bylaws. The measures were part of the seven-article warrant.
The Manchester meeting's school budget approval — 187-27 with four abstentions — Wednesday evening at Memorial Elementary School follows Essex Special Town Meeting's passage of the fiscal 2024 revised budget on Monday. The fiscal year begins July 1.
Manchester Essex Regional School Committee member Chris Reed said the towns' affirmative votes will help — for now.
“This is short term measure that gives the district time,” he said.
The special town meetings in Manchester and Essex were called for since, while both towns previously approved the schools’ budget at their respective Town Meetings, Essex voters at the polls defeated a Proposition 2 ½ override proposal to fund its $9,434,813 assessment.
The schools then presented the compromise budget which cut $763,876 from the originally proposed spending plan.
The compromise budget maintains high school elective courses, leverages teacher attrition, defers hiring and reduces cost-of-living increases to non-union staff, while drawing $252,000 from the district's reserve account.
Request for new fire truck
Special Town Meeting also OK'd Article 6, voting 196-12 with one abstention to spend $1.5 million to replace a ladder/pumper truck for the Manchester-by-the-Sea Fire Department.
This measure asked to transfer $1,320,000 from the Fire Apparatus Replacement Fund and $180,000 from the town’s fund balance to total the $1.5 million needed for the purchase. It also served to rescind a previous Town Meeting vote to appropriate $400,000 from the Fire Apparatus Replacement Fund.
Select Board member John Round said the choice was cut and dried.
“I think fire trucks are more understandable than the zoning bylaw,” he joked. “We have a plan for a replacement.”
Town Administrator Gregory Federspiel said the new truck was needed since the old one was close to its life expectancy.
“The conclusion was to go ahead with the new fire truck,” he said.
The Fire Department's Ladder 2 has been sidelined since it failed inspection last fall. Then in February, the department lost use of Engine 1, a 2001 pumper with a 20-year life span, while giving mutual aid at an Essex fire. In minus 17-degree temperatures, a number of internal parts broke, which led to damage to the pumper’s transmission.
$400,000 for athletic facilities
Article 2, calling to raise $400,000 to pay a portion of the town’s share of the Manchester Essex Regional School District’s costs to renovate and repair its outdoor athletic facilities, was approved 208-40. According to Town Moderator Alan Wilson, the article surpassed the required two-thirds votes needed for approval.
Select Board Chair Ann Harrison said the article for the Hyland and Brook Street fields amounted to prudent fiscal planning.
“It will be applied to reduce the amount of borrowing,” she said. “The fields have served as long as was anticipated. This is a capital expense for the district.”
According to town officials, the total project cost to replace the two fields amounts to $1.6 million.
“Manchester pays for half of that upfront,” Harrison said. “Since we have substantial savings from the (MERSD) compromise budget, the Finance Committee thought it would be prudent to put that toward the fields.”
But resident John Carlson told Special Town Meeting the measure would not be the final expenditure for the athletic fields.
“Given the cost of these fields, I think this will be a recurring cost,” he said.
Planning articles
In other actions, the meeting considered amendments to update zoning bylaws in articles 3, 4 and 5.
The meeting approved Article 3 — to amend the zoning bylaws by deleting Section 12.0 (“Administration and Procedures”) in its entirety and substituting a new Section 12.0 (“Administration and Procedures”) in its place — by a 182-43 vote, with two abstentions.
The Planning Board had recommended approval, according to member Sarah Creighton.
Two amendments focused on language in the measure, including whether to use “shall” or “should.” Ultimately, one amendment was approved, 174-54.
Zoning Board of Appeals Chair Sarah Mellish said board members had given the proposed changes much consideration.
“We’re responsible for approving exceptions to the zoning bylaw,” she said. “Every project overseen is better served by having an updated bylaw.”
The meeting voted 191-11 to pass over Article 4, a measure designed to be considered had Article 3 been defeated. Five residents cast abstention votes.
In Article 5, residents voted 200-9 with to two abstentions to amend Sections 4,5,7,8,9,10 and 11 of the zoning bylaw to correct certain scrivener’s errors and omissions.
Planning Board member Christopher Olney told to the meeting the measure was aimed at cleaning up the bylaw and would not affect its meaning.
“Article 5 is an admission that the Planning Board is not perfect,” he said.
Salary Reserve Account
Finally, Article 7, to raise $50,000 for a Salary Reserve Account for fiscal year 2024, was 197- 9.
This measure was aimed at funding salary adjustments “primarily due to final contract negotiations with town labor unions and additional Fire Department overtime expenses,” according to the warrant.
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.