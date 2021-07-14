Manchester Old Memorial Elementary building gone by end of month  

Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Areas of dense morning fog. Foggy early with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 67F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.