MANCHESTER — As plans for Manchester's new affordable housing development continue, the town is looking to get the latest information on how the public utilizes its open space areas.
The proposed development, The Sanctuary by Strategic Land Ventures, will sit on Lot 18, a 1-million square foot plot right off Exit 15 (School Street) on Route 128 southbound. It will situated nearby many nature trails and land preservation areas, including the Millstone Hill Conservation Area, Cathedral Pines and Sawmill Brook.
Town officials have partnered with the Metropolitan Area Planning Council on a public survey to refresh Manchester's open space and recreation plan. The survey will cover all open recreational areas, not just the ones located in the proposed Smart Growth Overlay district where The Sanctuary will be built.
"The open space and recreation plan will guide Manchester’s decisions and investments to protect, maintain and improve open space, parks and recreational resources," reads a press release about the survey. "Completing a plan will make Manchester eligible for state funds to acquire and improve conservation and recreation land."
Those who take the survey will be asked about which parks they use most often, what ideas they may have to improve these parks and whether the town should purchase other open space areas for preservation or recreation.
The survey is available through Nov. 30 at mapc.ma/manchesterparkssurvey. For more information, email MAPC Regional Land Use Planner Courtney Lewis at clewis@mapc.org.
The Sanctuary is planned to feature 157 units — 80 one-bedroom, 61 two-bedroom and 16 three-bedroom units. A quarter of its units will be priced 30% or less of what 80% of the households in the metropolitan area make per year. Selectmen will formally meet with members of Strategic Land Ventures to discuss the project in an open meeting on Thursday evening.
