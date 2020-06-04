MANCHESTER — Town selectmen have decided to lift some more COVID-19 restrictions. "Phase 2.5," as they're calling it, is set to happen this Saturday, June 6.
"The board wants to take incremental steps to reopening the beaches both for the staff and the public," said Selectmen Chairman Eli Boling. "It's going to take a little time to adjust our plans accordingly, but it's our hope to get the beaches safely opened up and available under less constraints as quickly as possible. We hope that residents understand that we're trying to do this as safely as possible."
Beach access will be seven days a week instead of just weekdays. However, all Phase 2 rules still apply: Beaches are still only for residents and only to walk through; and sunbathing, swimming and congregating are still off limits.
Singing Beach will be staffed from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. by the Parks & Recreation staff and, or the Manchester Police Department. The town will still be selling walk-on tags for $20 at the Singing Beach entrance.
Sweeney Park will reopen from dawn until dusk for residents only. Non-contact sports will only be allowed on the courts and field. Pick-up games, organized sports and tournaments are forbidden for the time being, as is sharing sports equipment. Permits will not be issued for groups or gatherings at this time. Public restrooms and trash disposal will not be available.
The Brook Street turf field will also reopen to Manchester residents. Due to ongoing construction at Memorial Elementary School, the field will only be open Monday through Friday after 3:30 p.m. All rules for Sweeney Park also apply to the Brook Street turf field.
Fourth celebrations
This good news comes with some not-so-good news: The semi-annual fireworks display at Singing Beach, typically held July 3, has been tentatively rescheduled for Sept. 4.
"We can't have 5,000 people on the beach, packed shoulder to shoulder," said Boling of the selectmen's decision.
The town's Fourth of July parade has been officially canceled by selectmen. Instead, residents are asked to dress up their homes in festive Fourth of July flair for a town-wide contest. Prizes will be awarded in multiple categories to the best-decorated homes. A map of all participating houses will be available leading up to the July 4 event. Residents are invited to take a drive-by tour and see what's on display between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
"Obviously the parade could go on with social distancing, but it couldn't be watched," said Parks & Recreation Director Cheryl Marshall. "We still wanted to give the residents a way to show their patriotism in town. People are very patriotic here."
Deadline to register as a contestant is July 1. More information is available at www.manchester.ma.us/389/July-4th-Committee.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.