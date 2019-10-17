Manchester philanthropist donates $100,000 to Care Dimensions   

MANCHESTER — Care Dimensions, a nonprofit hospice care provider based in Danvers, has received a $100,000 donation from Manchester resident and philanthropist Ralph Bates.
“Mr. Bates has a long history of supporting nonprofit organizations that help people in need,” said Care Dimensions President Patricia Ahern in a statement. “We are truly honored that he recognized Care Dimensions and its vital role in helping patients and their families and the general community when they need it most — when they are dealing with an advanced illness or coping with grief.”
The money will be used to fund Care Dimensions' "underfunded aspects of its comprehensive care for end-of-life patients and their families, such as specialized clinical care, palliative care, complementary therapies, volunteer services, staff and community education, grief support services and uncompensated care for patients who are unable to pay," according to Donna Deveau, the organization's vice president of philanthropy.
Care Dimensions offers hospice and palliative care to residents of Cape Ann and the North Shore.
Bates, 86, made his fortune by selling land he had purchased throughout his career as a landlord. Now, he's dedicated to donating his remaining assets to charity. Around $6 million to date has been given to nonprofits on Cape Ann and the North Shore so far, including Wellspring House, The Open Door and the Grace Center in Gloucester. In 2015, Bates donated $1 million to fund construction work for the new Beverly Bootstraps facility on Rantoul Street.
"I'm old, I'm almost 90, I give a lot of money away," said Bates.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
