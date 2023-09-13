Manchester police chief reaches out

MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA — The town's top cop is reaching out to residents with “Community Conversations with Police Chief Todd Fitzgerald.”
Last Thursday afternoon, Fitzgerald offered a chance for those in town to meet and greet him to discuss policing matters and general topics related to Manchester-by-the-Sea. It was the first meeting after a summer break in the monthly gatherings.
“People come in and they talk about their issues, if they have any, or just say hi,” said Fitzgerald. “It’s giving people an opportunity to air out their issues or their complaints. I’ve always been the kind of person to have an open door to not just the staff, but to the public.”
The meetings, which kicked off in 2019, are held at the police station, 10 Central St., from 4 to 6 p.m. on the first Thursdays of every month, except during July and August.
At the meeting last Thursday, Fitzgerald discussed the station's new "safe lobby,” which was created when the town joined North Shore Regional Dispatch.
The lobby allows users to escape imminent harm or otherwise threatening situations by securing themselves inside the room and locking the door from the inside.
“If there is no police officer present, press the button below and you will be connected to North Shore Regional Dispatch,” a sign in the lobby reads.
Fitzgerald said he typically sees a half-dozen people during each gathering. The chief is a regular fixture at the meetings and is joined by Lt. Mark McCoy.
“It’s mostly questions about speeding and parking issues,” Fitzgerald said. “I think to everyone, it’s about concerns with speeding and safety.”
One ongoing issue — for residents and police — is speeding traffic on Pine Street where the speed limit drops to 25 miles per hour. Fitzgerald described the area, which includes the senior housing facility Newport Park at 4 Pine St., as a “safety zone.”
Select Board Chair Ann Harrison thinks the meetings are a good way for residents and town businesspeople to connect with Fitzgerald.
“I think he’s doing a really good job to moving to a community police force,” said Harrison. “I think he’s really focused on community policing. He’s making a really big difference in town.”
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.