MANCHESTER — Seventeen firework complaints were received by town police made over the Fourth of July weekend.
On Saturday, officers gave four verbal warnings to groups on Lincoln Avenue, Proctor Street, Sea Street and Walker Road, and confiscated four fireworks on Masconomo Street.
All other complaints were unfounded.
— Mike Cronin
In other news taken from the logs of Manchester's Police and Fire departments:
Sunday, July 5
7:05 p.m.: Report of a missing kayak oar on Lincoln Street.
6:42 p.m.: Report of a lost orange cat on Desmond Avenue. Animal Control was notified.
4:43 p.m.: Report of a landlord-tenant dispute on School Street.
3:50 p.m.: The DPW was notified of a lost bike found on Crooked Lane.
3:11 p.m.: Medical emergency on Pine Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
1:56 p.m.: The DPW was notified of a manhole leaking sewage on Knight Road.
1:46 p.m.: A driver on Pine Street received a written warning for operating with revoked inspection.
12:36 a.m.: Officers assisted a lost hiker lost along Route 128 southbound back to his or her car.
10:56 a.m.: A driver on School Street received a court summons for operating with suspended registration and license.
Saturday, July 4
11:48 p.m.: Officers assisted Essex Police in breaking up a party with underage drinking on Southern Avenue.
9:58 p.m.: Officers extinguished a fire on Singing Beach.
6:34 p.m.: Report of excessive noise and underage drinking on Summer Street. Officers were unable to locate such gathering.
11:48 a.m.: A Stanley Avenue resident reported a dog bite from the day prior. Animal Control was notified.
Friday, July 3
11:13 p.m.: Noise complaint regarding a group of people on Masconomo Street playing loud music and shouting. Officers spoke with the group and peace was restored.
9:41 p.m.: Medical emergency on School Street. The person refused ambulance services.
9:25 a.m.: Officers assisted Essex Police regarding a report of assault on Southern Avenue.
6:21 p.m.: A driver on School Street reportedly drove off the road and into the woods. The driver refused ambulance services and the car was towed from the scene.
1:01 p.m.: The DPW was notified of a sewer leak spilling into a nearby stream on Bennett Street.
11:06 a.m.: Medical emergency on School Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
10:41 a.m.: A car parked in a private lot on Beach Street was towed.
9:45 a.m.: The DPW was notified of a grinder pump alarm at The Plains.
8:38 a.m.: Minor two-car accident on Ashland Avenue. No injuries were reported. The two drivers exchanged information.
Thursday, July 2
8:34 and 6:11 p.m.: Two illegally parked cars on Beach Street and Brook Street were ticketed.
12:55 p.m.: A Central Street resident reported bicycles had been stolen from his shed.
12:50 p.m.: Report of a fender bender on School Street. The two drivers exchanged information.
12:12 p.m.: Medical emergency on School Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Beverly Hospital.