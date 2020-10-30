MANCHESTER — Police Chief Todd J. Fitzgerald and the Manchester-by-the-Sea Police Department would like to share safety tips for trick-or-treating and alternative Halloween activities to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Trick-or-treating will take place in Manchester on Saturday, Oct. 31. from 4 to 6 p.m. Residents are asked to only trick-or-treat in their neighborhoods and are reminded that no streets will be blocked off during that time.
“In order to have a safe and healthy Halloween this year, it’s vital that community members take all the necessary precautions in order to protect themselves, their families and their neighbors,” Fitzgerald said in a prepared statement. “We hope the following guidance will prove helpful as you plan out your Halloween activities this year.”
Should residents partake in trick-or-treating, they are encouraged to make individually wrapped goodie bags that can be placed at the end of a driveway or the edge of their yard for families to take. Those who do not wish to participate in trick-or-treating are asked to shut off their outdoors lights as an indicator.
Residents are also asked to take the following precautions from the state Department of Public Health (DPH) if they choose to trick-or-treat this year:
Wear a face mask or face covering. A costume mask, such as for Halloween, is not a substitute for a cloth mask. A costume mask should not be used unless it is made of two or more layers of breathable fabric that covers the mouth and nose and doesn’t leave gaps around the face.
Do not wear a costume mask over a protective cloth mask because it can be dangerous if the costume mask makes it hard to breathe. Instead, consider using a Halloween-themed cloth mask.
Carry hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol and use it often, especially after coming into contact with frequently touched surfaces and before eating candy.
Refrain from touching your face.
Maintain at least 6 feet of physical distance from all others who are not members of the same household.
— Times Staff
In other news taken from the logs of Manchester’s police and fire departments:
Thursday, Oct. 29
6:03 p.m.: Officers disposed of a hypodermic needle found on Forest Street.
12:02 p.m.: Officers assisted an Old Essex Road resident who reported a false unemployment claim was filed under his or her name.
10:53 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of a sick fox on Raymond Street.