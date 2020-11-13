MANCHESTER — Local police are reminding residents that Gov. Charlie Baker updated the state's gathering size limit to 10 people for indoor gatherings at private residences and 25 for outdoor gatherings at private residences. All gatherings must end by 9:30 p.m.
Chief Todd Fitzgerald reports that last weekend Manchester officers responded to two private residences where the state's social gatherings limit was violated —one involving approximately 70 people and another with approximately 25. Both the Manchester Board of Health and the Manchester Police Department are investigating. No fines had been issued as of Tuesday.
"Gov. Baker updated the limitations on private gatherings earlier this month because our state is seeing a rise in cases and it is essential that everyone heeds these updated expectations," Fitzgerald said in a prepared statement. "It's critical that our community continues to take the necessary precautions to keep people safe and healthy amid the ongoing pandemic, and we will continue enforcing this order as needed. We're urging everyone, please, do the right thing. Keep your gatherings small."
Those who host gatherings are also required by Baker's order to report known positive cases of COVID-19 to their local health department and participate in contact tracing.
Local health and police departments are authorized under the order to fine organizers of gatherings $500 per person above the gatherings limit.
According to the latest data from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, there were 4 active cases among the 36 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Manchester on Wednesday, up four from Nov. 4, and 2,863 residents had been tested.
— Times Staff
In other news taken from the logs of Manchester’s police and fire departments:
Thursday, Nov. 12
9:27, 8:26 and 8:09 p.m.: Three drivers on School Street received warnings — one verbal for speeding, one written for a stop sign violation and one verbal for a stop sign violation.
12:45 p.m.: National Grid was notified of a collapsed manhole on North Street.
12:40 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a written warning for a hands-free driving violation.
10:43 and 9:37 a.m.: Two medical emergencies on Norwood Avenue and Butler Avenue. Both were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
9:28 a.m.: A driver on Pine Street received a verbal warning for speeding.