With over a quarter of the Manchester-By-TheSea Police Department down with COVID-19 last fall, Chief Todd Fitzgerald’s small department was stretched thin…Hear more of his story and why he feels comfortable receiving the vaccine during today’s Cape Ann Today!

MANCHESTER — In news taken from the logs of Manchester's police and fire departments:

Thursday, Feb. 11

4:26 p.m.: A driver on Pine Street received a written warning for speeding. 

Building and area checks done throughout town throughout the day.

