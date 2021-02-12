MANCHESTER — In news taken from the logs of Manchester's police and fire departments:
Thursday, Feb. 11
4:26 p.m.: A driver on Pine Street received a written warning for speeding.
Building and area checks done throughout town throughout the day.
1st Year Remembrance In Loving Memory Of John S "Jack" Webber August 30, 1929 - February 11, 2020 "If ever there is tomorrow when we're not together... there is something you must always remember. You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think. But the mo…