MANCHESTER — In news taken from the logs of Manchester's police and fire departments:
Thursday, Jan. 28
6:11 p.m.: Lift assist on Pleasant Street. The person refused ambulance services.
10:52 a.m.: A Public Works crew removed a low-hanging branch on Summer Street.
9:39 a.m.: State Police were notified of a wrong-way driver on Route 128 southbound.
6:57 a.m.: Report of a car accident on Route 128 northbound. One person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. State Police was notified to handle the investigation.
Building and area checks done throughout town throughout the day.