MANCHESTER — In news taken from the logs of Manchester's Police and Fire departments:
Thursday, Sept. 3
9:01 p.m.: Medical emergency on Summer Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
6:42 p.m.: Noise complaint regarding a skateboarder on Tappan Street. Officers sent the skateboarder on his or her way.
1:32 p.m.: A driver reportedly backed into a parked car on Central Street. No damage was reported. Information was exchanged between the two drivers.
10:43 a.m.: Officers spoke with a Central Street resident who reported identity theft.
7:23 a.m.: A driver on Union Street received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation.
7:20 a.m.: Medical emergency on School Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Building and area checks done throughout town during the day.