MANCHESTER — In news taken from the logs of Manchester’s police and fire departments:
Thursday, Nov. 26
9:20 p.m.: A fallen tree on Pipeline Road was removed from the roadway.
8:31 and 8:22 p.m.: Two drivers, on Machain Way and Mill Street, respectively, received warnings — one written and one verbal — for stop sign violations.
5:39 p.m.: Report of smoke in a Crooked Lane residence. Firefighters ventilated the home.
4:44 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a written warning for a stop sign violation.
4:11 p.m.: Report of a carbon monoxide alarm on Union Street. Firefighters ventilated the residents and cleared the area.
11:35 and 10:26 a.m.: Two drivers on Pine Street received warnings — one written and one verbal — for speeding.
10:06 a.m.: Report of a dog stuck in Magnolia Pond on Raymond Street. The dog was back on land by the time first responders arrived on scene.
8:03 a.m.: A car illegally parked in a handicapped spot on Norwood Avenue was ticketed.
Wednesday, Nov. 25
8:59 a.m.: A person turned in a wallet found on Central Street to police.