MANCHESTER  — In news taken from the logs of Manchester’s police and fire departments:

 

Thursday, Nov. 26

9:20 p.m.: A fallen tree on Pipeline Road was removed from the roadway. 

8:31 and 8:22 p.m.: Two drivers, on Machain Way and Mill Street, respectively, received warnings — one written and one verbal — for stop sign violations. 

5:39 p.m.: Report of smoke in a Crooked Lane residence. Firefighters ventilated the home.  

4:44 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a written warning for a stop sign violation. 

4:11 p.m.: Report of a carbon monoxide alarm on Union Street. Firefighters ventilated the residents and cleared the area.

11:35 and 10:26 a.m.: Two drivers on Pine Street received warnings — one written and one verbal — for speeding.

10:06 a.m.: Report of a dog stuck in Magnolia Pond on Raymond Street. The dog was back on land by the time first responders arrived on scene. 

8:03 a.m.: A car illegally parked in a handicapped spot on Norwood Avenue was ticketed. 

Wednesday, Nov. 25

8:59 a.m.: A person turned in a wallet found on Central Street to police. 

