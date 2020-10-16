MANCHESTER —  In news taken from the logs of Manchester’s police and fire departments:

Thursday, Oct. 15

8:30 p.m.: Lift assist on Summer Street. 

4:57 and 4:29 p.m.: Two drivers on Pine Street received verbal warnings for speeding. 

3:40 p.m.: Officers assisted a Central Street resident who reported an unemployment claim was falsely made in his or her name. 

3:38 p.m.: A Central Street resident reported his or her bank account was hacked. 

11:10 a.m.: Another Central Street resident reported identity theft. 

8:18 a.m.: Report of broken, possibly vandalized, light poles on Tucks Point Road. The matter is under investigation. 

