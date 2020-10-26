MANCHESTER— In news taken from the logs of Manchester's police and fire departments:
Sunday, Oct. 25
1:52 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a missing cat on Crooked Lane.
11:45 a.m.: The DPW was notified to pick up a "Road Closed" sign found on Walker Road.
2:16 a.m.: Report of a person smoking marijuana in a parked car on Bennett Street. Officers spoke with the two people in the car and the passenger later drove the car home.
Saturday, Oct. 24
7:19 p.m.: Report of a neighbor dispute on Willmonton Avenue. Officers plan on following up on the matter.
6:45 p.m.: Report of a driver hitting a deer on Summer Street. The deer died from the crash. No other injuries were reported.
3:56 p.m.: Medical emergency on Norwood Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
10:24 a.m.: Firefighters freed a child from a locked car parked on School Street.
Friday, Oct. 23
9:28 p.m.: A debit card found on Union Street was submitted into police custody.
10:07 a.m.: Officers assisted a Desmond Avenue resident who reported a false unemployment claim was made under his or her name.
5:33 a.m.: Medical emergency on Ledgewood Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.