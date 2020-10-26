Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low near 50F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low near 50F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.