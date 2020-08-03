MANCHESTER — In news taken from the logs of Manchester’s police and fire departments: 

Sunday, Aug. 2

4:50 p.m.: Medical emergency on Beach Street. The person refused ambulance services. 

11:35 a.m.: Officers dismissed multiple people parked illegally at Lobster Cove. All Manchester beaches, parks and sports fields or courts are indefinitely closed to non-residents due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

Saturday, Aug. 1

9:52 p.m.: A driver on Route 128 northbound received a written warning for speeding. 

11:54 a.m.: Manchester Fire Department provided a ladder truck for an emergency call in Gloucester. 

Friday, July 31 

4:35 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a lost black and white cat on Boardman Avenue. 

4 p.m.: Officers assisted with the Manchester Essex Regional High School graduation ceremony on Lincoln Street. 

1:16 p.m.: Two illegally parked cars on Summer Street were tagged. 

