MANCHESTER — In news taken from the logs of Manchester's police and fire departments:

 

Monday, Aug. 31 

10:43 a.m.: Animal Control transported an injured duck to Seaport Veterinary Hospital in Gloucester. 

10:13 a.m.: An Old Essex Road resident reported a packaged addressed to the home was stolen. 

10:01 a.m.: The DPW was notified to remove a tree from the roadway on Dexter Lane. 

Sunday, Aug. 30

Parking tickets: Twenty-eight cars illegally parked on Summer Street were ticketed. 

5:53 and 5:40 p.m.: Medical emergencies on School Street and The Plains. Both patients were transported by ambulance to a hospital.  

2:34 p.m.: State Police were notified of a mattress in the roadway on Central Street. 

7:42 a.m.: An iPhone found on Beach Street was turned into custody. 

Saturday, Aug. 29

8:52 a.m.: Medical emergency on Masconomo Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. 

Friday, Aug. 28

6:38 p.m.: Report of a lost cell phone on Raymond Street. 

1:09 p.m.: State Police were notified of a road rage incident on Route 128 southbound. 

1:01 p.m.: A Sea Street resident reported receiving a social security scam call. 

12:25 p.m. and 11:50 a.m.: The DPW was notified of a water leak on Central Street and a sinkhole on Beach Street. 

9:13 and 6:35 a.m.: Two medical emergencies on Masconomo Street and Pine Street. Both were transported by ambulance to a hospital. 

 

Tags

Recommended for you