MANCHESTER — In news taken from the logs of Manchester's police and fire departments:
Monday, Aug. 31
10:43 a.m.: Animal Control transported an injured duck to Seaport Veterinary Hospital in Gloucester.
10:13 a.m.: An Old Essex Road resident reported a packaged addressed to the home was stolen.
10:01 a.m.: The DPW was notified to remove a tree from the roadway on Dexter Lane.
Sunday, Aug. 30
Parking tickets: Twenty-eight cars illegally parked on Summer Street were ticketed.
5:53 and 5:40 p.m.: Medical emergencies on School Street and The Plains. Both patients were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
2:34 p.m.: State Police were notified of a mattress in the roadway on Central Street.
7:42 a.m.: An iPhone found on Beach Street was turned into custody.
Saturday, Aug. 29
8:52 a.m.: Medical emergency on Masconomo Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Friday, Aug. 28
6:38 p.m.: Report of a lost cell phone on Raymond Street.
1:09 p.m.: State Police were notified of a road rage incident on Route 128 southbound.
1:01 p.m.: A Sea Street resident reported receiving a social security scam call.
12:25 p.m. and 11:50 a.m.: The DPW was notified of a water leak on Central Street and a sinkhole on Beach Street.
9:13 and 6:35 a.m.: Two medical emergencies on Masconomo Street and Pine Street. Both were transported by ambulance to a hospital.