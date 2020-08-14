MANCHESTER — In news taken from the logs of Manchester’s police and fire departments:
Thursday, Aug. 13
9:29 p.m.: The Fire Department provided mutual aid at a medical call in Beverly.
4:40 p.m.: Medical emergency at The Plains. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
4:10 p.m.: Officers filed a report regarding a past hit-and-run incident on Summer Street.
12:50 p.m.: Medical emergency on Eaglehead Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
3:09 p.m.: Officers assisted a Central Street resident who reported a false unemployment claim was made under his or her name.
2:50 p.m.: Three illegally parked cars on Coolidge Point Road were ticketed.
1:07 p.m.: Report of a minor two-car accident on Beach Street. No injuries were reported.
12:50 p.m.: Medical emergency on Anthony Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
11:22 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of an injured owl hit by a car on Summer Street.
Building and area checks throughout town all during the day.