Monday, July 13

10:57 a.m.: Officers assisted a Pleasant Street resident who reported a false unemployment claim was made under his or her name. 

10:18 a.m.: Medical emergency on Old Essex Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.

Sunday, July 12 

9:22 p.m.: Officers dismissed a small gathering of minors drinking alcohol on Singing Beach. 

8:05 p.m.: A wallet found on Singing Beach was placed into police custody. 

4:49 p.m.: Two lift assists on School Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital after the second call. 

10:16 a.m.: Medical emergency on Washington Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.

9:16 a.m.: Medical emergency on Summer Street. The person refused ambulance services. 

Saturday, July 11

7:44 p.m.: Medical emergency on Magnolia Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. 

2:26 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Summer Street was ticketed. 

Friday, July 10

9:01 and 6:04 p.m.: Two illegally parked cars on Washington Street and Summer Street were tagged.  

4:01 p.m.: A School Street resident reported the landlord possibly poisoned his or her dog. Animal Control was notified. 

11:44 a.m.: Report of a bank card lost at Singing Beach.

8:01 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of a dead seal on Singing Beach.

 

