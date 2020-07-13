MANCHESTER — In news taken from the logs of Manchester’s police and fire departments:
Monday, July 13
10:57 a.m.: Officers assisted a Pleasant Street resident who reported a false unemployment claim was made under his or her name.
10:18 a.m.: Medical emergency on Old Essex Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Sunday, July 12
9:22 p.m.: Officers dismissed a small gathering of minors drinking alcohol on Singing Beach.
8:05 p.m.: A wallet found on Singing Beach was placed into police custody.
4:49 p.m.: Two lift assists on School Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital after the second call.
10:16 a.m.: Medical emergency on Washington Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
9:16 a.m.: Medical emergency on Summer Street. The person refused ambulance services.
Saturday, July 11
7:44 p.m.: Medical emergency on Magnolia Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
2:26 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Summer Street was ticketed.
Friday, July 10
9:01 and 6:04 p.m.: Two illegally parked cars on Washington Street and Summer Street were tagged.
4:01 p.m.: A School Street resident reported the landlord possibly poisoned his or her dog. Animal Control was notified.
11:44 a.m.: Report of a bank card lost at Singing Beach.
8:01 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of a dead seal on Singing Beach.