MANCHESTER— In news taken from the logs of Manchester's police and fire departments:
Sunday, Jan. 24
5:17 p.m.: A driver on Route 128 northbound received a written warning for speeding.
11:28 a.m.: Firefighters extinguished a small fire on the train tracks by Norton's Point.
8:48 a.m.: Officers freed an 18-month-old child locked in a bathroom on Blynman Circle.
Saturday, Jan. 23
Traffic stops: Between 1 and 10:30 p.m., six drivers on School Street received written warnings for violating various traffic laws. Five were cited for speeding and two were cited for a stop sign violation.
7:20 p.m.: Medical emergency on Morse Court. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
7:18 and 6:59 p.m.: Two drivers received written warnings for speeding during traffic stops on Brook Street and Arbella Street.
6:44 p.m.: A driver on Lincoln Street received a written warning for driving without their lights on.
Friday, Jan. 22
4:20 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
9:18 a.m.: Medical emergency on Eaglehead Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.