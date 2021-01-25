MANCHESTER— In news taken from the logs of Manchester's police and fire departments: 

Sunday, Jan. 24 

5:17 p.m.: A driver on Route 128 northbound received a written warning for speeding. 

11:28 a.m.: Firefighters extinguished a small fire on the train tracks by Norton's Point. 

8:48 a.m.: Officers freed an 18-month-old child locked in a bathroom on Blynman Circle. 

Saturday, Jan. 23

Traffic stops: Between 1 and 10:30 p.m., six drivers on School Street received written warnings for violating various traffic laws. Five were cited for speeding and two were cited for a stop sign violation. 

7:20 p.m.: Medical emergency on Morse Court. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.  

7:18 and 6:59 p.m.: Two drivers received written warnings for speeding during traffic stops on Brook Street and Arbella Street. 

 

6:44 p.m.: A driver on Lincoln Street received a written warning for driving without their lights on.   

Friday, Jan. 22 

4:20 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a verbal warning for speeding.  

9:18 a.m.: Medical emergency on Eaglehead Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. 

