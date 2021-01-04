MANCHESTER — In news taken from the logs of Manchester 's police and fire departments:

 

 

Sunday, Jan. 3

10:40 a.m.: Report of a missing kayak on Central Street.

Saturday, Jan. 2

10:38 a.m.: Lift assist on School Street. 

Friday, Jan. 1

5:50 p.m.: Report of someone pointing lasers at airplanes flying over Central Street. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate any issues.

3:47 p.m.: A Jersey Lane resident reported losing a Rolex watch. 

2:33 p.m.: Medical emergency on Newport Park. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.  

11:13 a.m.: A driver on Beach Street received a written warning for a hands-free driving violation. 

10:52 a.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a written warning for not having an inspection sticker. 

Thursday, Dec. 31

5:28 p.m.: A person on Summer Street was reportedly hit by a car. Minor injuries were reported, and the person who was hit was transported by ambulance to a hospital. The matter is under investigation. No charges have filed at the time of publication.

 

