MANCHESTER — In news taken from the logs of Manchester 's police and fire departments:
Sunday, Jan. 3
10:40 a.m.: Report of a missing kayak on Central Street.
Saturday, Jan. 2
10:38 a.m.: Lift assist on School Street.
Friday, Jan. 1
5:50 p.m.: Report of someone pointing lasers at airplanes flying over Central Street. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate any issues.
3:47 p.m.: A Jersey Lane resident reported losing a Rolex watch.
2:33 p.m.: Medical emergency on Newport Park. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
11:13 a.m.: A driver on Beach Street received a written warning for a hands-free driving violation.
10:52 a.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a written warning for not having an inspection sticker.
Thursday, Dec. 31
5:28 p.m.: A person on Summer Street was reportedly hit by a car. Minor injuries were reported, and the person who was hit was transported by ambulance to a hospital. The matter is under investigation. No charges have filed at the time of publication.