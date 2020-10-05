MANCHESTER — In news taken from the logs of Manchester’s police and fire departments:
Sunday, Oct. 4
3:26 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of an injured duck on Singing Beach.
Building and area checks done throughout town throughout the day.
Saturday, Oct. 3
8:04 p.m.: Medical emergency on Raymond Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
3:59 p.m.: Officers spoke with four people walking their dogs on Singing Beach. Dogs are only allowed Oct. 15 through April 14.
Friday, Oct. 2
11:46 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group of people fishing on private property on Tuck's Point Road.
9:09 p.m.: A driver on Walker Road received a citation for speeding.
3:40 p.m.: Medical emergency on North Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
3:17 p.m.: Report of a money clip lost on Central Street.
3:10 p.m.: Officers assisted a Hickory Hill Road resident who reported a false unemployment claim was filed under his or her name.
1:46 p.m.: Lift assist on Hickory Hill Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
11:28 a.m.: Officers assisted an Old Neck Road resident who reported a truck had hit and damaged some of his or her property.
