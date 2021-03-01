MANCHESTER — In news taken from the logs of Manchester's police and fire departments:
Sunday, Feb. 28
4:44 p.m.: Lift assist on School Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
2:12 p.m.: Report of a missing child on Pleasant Street. The child was later located.
7:50 a.m.: Lift assist on Sea Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Saturday, Feb. 27
11 a.m.: Officers assisted with a Polar Plunge event at Singing Beach.
10:21 a.m.: A set of car keys found on Central Street was submitted into police custody.
7:38 a.m.: A Pine Street resident reported a person was taking photos of the outside of his or her home. Officers informed the resident that the photographer was within his or her legal rights to do so.
2:49 a.m.: Animal Control helped free a pet stuck inside a piece of furniture on School Street.
12:40 a.m.: Lift assist on Newport Park.
Friday, Feb. 26
3:59 p.m.: Firefighters assisted a Tanglewood Road resident with a malfunctioning fire detector.