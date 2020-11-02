MANCHESTER — In news taken from the logs of Manchester’s police and fire departments:
Sunday, Nov. 1
11:17 a.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a court summons for operating after license suspension.
9:50 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of a lost cat on Summer Street.
Saturday, Oct. 31
Street clean-up: Between 8:43 a.m.: and 2:50 p.m., DPW workers removed tree branches and other debris from the roadways on Hickory Hill Road, Arbella Street, Bennett Street, Highland Avenue, Jersey Lane and Central Street.
9:50 p.m.: Medical emergency on Lincoln Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
9:05 p.m.: Report of an argument regarding social distancing on Hickory Hill Lane. Officers searched the area and found no issues.
4:15 p.m.: Officers assisted a Summer Street resident who reported a false unemployment claim was made under his or her name.
10:26 a.m.: The DPW was notified of frozen pipes on Boardman Avenue.
8:13 a.m.: Report of a man carrying a crossbow by The Plains. Officers searched the area and were unable to locate the person in question.
Friday, Oct. 30
Street clean-up: Between 1:40 a.m. and 5:15 p.m., DPW workers removed tree branches and other debris from the roadways on Bridge Street, School Street, Pleasant Street Extension, Summer Street, Mill Street, Ancient Country Way, Colburn Road, Jersey Lane, Forster Road and Central Street.
4:45 p.m.: Officers assisted a Crooked Lane resident who reported a false unemployment claim was made under his or her name.
4:02 p.m.: The DPW was notified of electrical wires across the roadway on Pleasant Street.
2:52 p.m.: Officers assisted a Rockwood Heights Road resident who reported a false unemployment claim was made under his or her name.
Noon: Report of people walking dogs on Black Beach. Officers spoke with the dog owners and they were sent on their way.