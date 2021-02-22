MANCHESTER —In news taken from the logs of Manchester's police and fire departments:
Sunday, Feb. 21
10:21 p.m.: Firefighters assisted a Proctor Street resident who was having issues with the home's stove.
2:49 p.m.: Lift assist on Pleasant Street.
12:01 p.m.: Medical emergency on Desmond Avenue. The person refused ambulance services.
6:06 a.m.: Medical emergency on Butler Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Saturday, Feb. 20
3 p.m.: A School Street resident reported a fake real estate listing.
1:13 p.m.: A person turned in a check found outside the Dunkin Donuts on Central Street.
Friday, Feb. 19
7:08 p.m.: Report of a car running into a guard rail on Route 128 southbound. No injuries were reported and the car had minor damage. The car was driven away from the scene on its own power.
2:45 p.m.: Medical emergency on Mark Street. The person refused ambulance services.