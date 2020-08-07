MANCHESTER — In news taken from the logs of Manchester's police and fire departments:

Thursday, Aug. 6

10:34 p.m.: Lift assist on Newport Park. 

Traffic stops: Between 1 a.m. and 9:30 p.m., 12 drivers received warnings — two written and 10 verbal — for violating various traffic laws throughout town. 

4:40 p.m.: A driver on Machain Way received a court summons on a charge of operating with revoked registration and no license.  

 2:10 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Lincoln Street was ticketed. 

Building and area checks done around town throughout the day.

 

Tags

Recommended for you