MANCHESTER — In news taken from the logs of Manchester’s police and fire departments:
Thursday, Nov. 19
7:47 p.m.: A driver on Bridge Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
7:12 p.m.: A wallet found at The Plains was submitted into police custody.
4:15 p.m.: Officers assisted a Summer Street resident who reported a false unemployment claim was filed under his or her name.
12:18 p.m.: Medical emergency on Eaglehead Road. The person refused ambulance services.
10:53 a.m.: A School Street resident reported receiving a social security scam call.